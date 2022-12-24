A video is doing rounds on social media wherein students were seen drifting their SUVs on road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Reportedly, the incident reportedly took place in Sector 126 of the city. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter. Viral Video: Bike Rider Filmed With Burqa-Clad Woman Sitting on Fuel Tank Facing Him on Thane-Bhiwandi Road.

Students Drift SUVs on Noida Road:

#NDTVBeeps | Watch: Noida Students Drift SUVs On Public Road pic.twitter.com/MwLQS4byU3 — NDTV (@ndtv) December 24, 2022

