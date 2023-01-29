Odisha's Health minister Naba Das was shot at by miscreants in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. Das received bullet injuries on his chest and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting. Naba Das, Odisha Health Minister, Shot At in Brajarajnagar, Admitted to Hospital (Watch Video)

Naba Das Shot At:

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by some unidentified assailants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/jUkyjWZwm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Going by preliminary reports, an assistant sub inspector allegedly shot at health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das. The police man who used an issue revolver has been detained ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ ⁦@XpressOdisha⁩ ⁦@santwana99⁩ pic.twitter.com/0M9IAQ5QxM — Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)