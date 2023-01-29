Odisha's Health minister Naba Das was shot at by miscreants in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. Das received bullet injuries on his chest and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town of the district when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting. Naba Das, Odisha Health Minister, Shot At in Brajarajnagar, Admitted to Hospital (Watch Video)

Naba Das Shot At:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)