Oscar Fernandes, the veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, died on Monday at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The 80-year-old leader was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his residence. The senior Congress had also undergone a surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, CPI(M) senior leader Sitaram Yechury among others expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister.

