Oscar Fernandes, the veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, died on Monday at a private hospital in Mangaluru. The 80-year-old leader was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his residence. The senior Congress had also undergone a surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, CPI(M) senior leader Sitaram Yechury among others expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister.

Tweets By PM Narendra Modi And Other Politicians:

Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2021

Randeep Singh Surjewala's Tweet:

Oscar Fernandes ji was a guide, mentor, organizational builder; who connected to the Congress workers & they loved him in return. A “banyan tree” of the Congress Party has fallen. There will perhaps never be anyone like him. Our heartfelt homage to an eternal Congressman! pic.twitter.com/PHbl4WKy5d — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 13, 2021

Prithviraj Chavan's Tweet:

Deeply grieved to learn about the tragic demise of Oscar Fernandes, a senior Congress leader. We worked together for many years in the UPA government and the AICC. We were part of the GoM on Naga Peace Talks for many years. My deep condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/QxqRUN9TYg — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) September 13, 2021

CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury's Condolence Tweet:

Shocked to hear the news about the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes. We were colleagues in the Rajya Sabha for more than a decade. Deepest condolences. https://t.co/qnUVOnhMWM pic.twitter.com/Enf3KJVtyF — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 13, 2021

