Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti made a unique statement on Delhi’s pollution by riding a yellow bicycle to Parliament on November 25. Wearing a yellow kurta and white lungi, the MP turned heads as he arrived for the Winter Session, which begins today and runs until December 20, 2024. Speaking to the media, Naidu explained that his mode of transport was a gesture to highlight the city's worsening pollution crisis. "I have come on a bicycle to make people aware of pollution in Delhi. It is very dangerous and should be controlled." Parliament Winter Session Set To Be Stormy As Congress and AAP Give Notices in Parliament, Call for Discussion on Adani Bribery Charges by US Court.

TDP MP Appala Naidu Rides Yellow Bicycle to Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti says, "I have come on a bicycle to make people aware of pollution in Delhi. It is very dangerous and should be controlled." https://t.co/TUAV23w5E0 pic.twitter.com/hFoSqwuJPQ — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)