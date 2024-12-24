In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad's Modi Nagar, bike-borne miscreants snatched a student's mobile phone while he was returning from tuition. The student was walking alongside his classmates when the two robbers, riding a motorcycle, swiftly grabbed the phone and fled. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, with footage circulating on social media on December 24, showing the student speaking on the phone when the robbers struck. Following the video's emergence, the local police responded promptly and filed a case based on the complaint. Authorities have assured immediate action and are working to identify and apprehend the culprits. Mobile Theft Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: Bike-Borne Man Snatches Bank Manager's Mobile Phone in Broad Daylight in UP (Watch Video).

