A stampede-like situation occurred during the Army recruitment drive in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Tuesday, November 20. Multiple videos going viral on social media show the chaos that took place during the Army recruitment drive in Pithoragarh. As per reports, the recruitment drive by the Indian Amry in Pithoragarh saw a huge turnout, with over 20,000 youth arriving for the employment drive on Tuesday. The viral clip shows job aspirants pushing and shoving each other as police resort to lathi charges to control the crowd. It is also reported that the entry gate collapsed due to the stampede-like situation, resulting in injuries to several men. Leopard Attack in Pithoragarh: Panic in Uttarakhand’s Salkot Village After Big Cat Enters House, Leaves 3 Women Severely Injured.

Stampede-Like Situation During Army Recruitment Drive in Pithoragarh

Army Recruitment Drive in Pithoragarh Witnesses Chaos An army recruitment drive in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, saw an overwhelming turnout yesterday, with over 20,000 unemployed youth arriving in a single day. The situation turned chaotic as pushing and shoving broke out,… pic.twitter.com/knHfc4qJGv — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) November 21, 2024

Over 20,000 Youth Arrived for the Recruitment Drive

