Former Australian PM Tony Abbott, on Friday, February 23, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Indian Prime Minister has been the best Indian friend that Australia has ever had. "I wish him well for the coming elections," he said. Tony Abbott also spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that India is a robust democracy and from time to time there is a change of government in the country. "I don't want to give advice to Indian people, but certainly, I know from the Australian point of view that we would be very happy to continue to do business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many years to come," he stated. India Is the World's Emerging Democratic Superpower, Says Former Australian PM Tony Abbott (Watch Video).

I Wish Him Well for the Coming Elections

#WATCH | On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former Australian PM Tony Abbott says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the best Indian friend that Australia has ever had and I wish him well for the coming elections. Naturally, India is a robust democracy and from time to… pic.twitter.com/MNkInWtAxQ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

