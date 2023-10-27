Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh on Friday, October 27, sought blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. A video going viral on social media shows PM Narendra Modi seeking blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. The viral clip also shows PM Modi hugging Jagadguru Ramanandacharya while seeking his blessings. Speaking at the event at Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, PM Modi said, "I am blessed to offer prayers at several Ram Temples today. I also seemed blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya. Chitrakoot has always inspired me." PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Raghuveer Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

PM Modi Seeks Blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth, in Chitrakoot. pic.twitter.com/kZgLTMZn3q — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

