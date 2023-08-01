Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Metro trains in Maharashtra's Pune. Speaking at the event, PM Modi slammed the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. PM Modi said that on one side development is happening in Pune and on the other side we can see what is happening in Bengaluru. "Bengaluru is a prominent IT hub, there should have been fast-paced development but a govt was formed there, by giving big announcements and now, within such a short time the whole nation is witnessing its result," he said. PM Modi further stated that the Karnataka Government themselves accept that they don't have money for the development of Bengaluru or Karnataka. He also said that the same situation is in Rajasthan. "Debts are increasing there and no development work taking place," he added. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Metro Trains in Maharashtra's Pune, Inaugurates Several Other Projects (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams Karnataka Government

#WATCH | On one side we can see development happening in Pune and on the other side we can see what is happening in Bengaluru...Bengaluru is a prominent IT hub, there should have been fast-paced development but a govt was formed there, by giving big announcements and now, within… pic.twitter.com/bhBJX7yLBg — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

