PM Narendra Modi spoke to the villagers of Giu in the Spiti region in Himachal Pradesh after the village got a mobile network for the first time today, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. In the video of PM Modi’s interaction with the Giu residents shared by news agency ANI, the prime minister can be heard asking about the difficulties the villagers had to face before installing mobile networks in the area. In response, a man told PM Modi that it was extremely difficult as the locals had to travel about eight kilometres in order to receive the mobile network in their phones. As PM Modi congratulated the residents of Giu on the occasion, the villagers thanked the prime minister for his contribution to the installation of a mobile network in the village. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to First-Timer Voters To Exercise Their Franchise in Record Numbers in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Giu Residents After Village Gets Mobile Network

#WATCH | PM Modi spoke to villagers of Giu in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh after the village got mobile network for the first time today pic.twitter.com/azNHUD1kS4 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

