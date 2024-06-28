Swinging into action, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government suspended three engineers from the PWD department after potholes started appearing all over Ayodhya Ram Path in the first rain post-construction. The suspended engineers are Executive Engineer Dhruv Agarwal, Assistant Engineer Anuj Deshwal, and Junior Engineer Prabhat Pandey. The strict action comes after potholes developed all over Ram Path in the pre-monsoon rain in the city. Ayodhya Rains Video: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging in Uttar Pradesh City.

Potholes on Ram Path

UP govt suspends three engineers each of PWD and Jal Nigam including Executive engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer in connection with Road subsidence in Ayodhya after Tuesday and Wednesday downpur @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ — Namita_TNIE (@Namita_TNIE) June 28, 2024

Three Engineers Suspended

ब्रेकिंग : अयोध्या में रामपथ निर्माण से जुड़े PWD के 3 इंजीनियर ध्रुव अग्रवाल, अनुज देशवाल और प्रभात पांडेय सस्पेंड हुए। रामपथ निर्माण में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा खर्च हुए थे। पहली बारिश में रामपथ पर 13 जगह गड्ढे हो गए थे। pic.twitter.com/biNivoPXtP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)