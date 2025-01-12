On Sunday, January 26, the country will celebrate its 76th Republic Day. Ahead of the Republic Day, it is learned that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is likely to be the chief guest for the upcoming 76th Republic Day celebrations. However, an official announcement from the Narendra Modi-led Central government is awaited. During his visit to India, Subianto is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Is Republic Day 2025? Know Gantantra Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Celebrate the Day When the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Indonesia President Likely To Be Chief Guest for 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto to be the chief guest for the upcoming 76th Republic Day celebrations: Sources (Pic source: Prabowo Subianto/ X handle) pic.twitter.com/y6lWKXjED1 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

