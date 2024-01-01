After the successful launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite PSLV-C58 XPoSat from Sriharikota, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that the space agency is gearing up for more missions in 2024. While addressing the media Somnath stated, "In 12 months in 2024, we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware and successful testing. However, if any unforeseen challenges arises during this process, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions". PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission: ISRO Launches its First Black Hole Mission X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

'We Have Minimum Target of 12 Missions in 2024', Says S Somnath:

