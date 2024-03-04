Chandigarh witnessed a fiery exchange in the Punjab Assembly as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann clashed with Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa. The altercation erupted over the Opposition's alleged interruption of the Governor's address. The incident, which occurred on Monday, March 4, garnered attention as tempers flared and voices rose in the legislative chamber. Punjab: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ Equipped With Hi-tech Lab, Swimming Pool and More in Ludhiana (See Pics and Videos).

Heated Exchange in Punjab Assembly

#WATCH | Chandigarh: A heated argument took place in the Punjab Assembly between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress MLA and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa after the Governor's address was allegedly stopped by the Opposition. pic.twitter.com/PLciYE5QZ9 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

