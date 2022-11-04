Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unknown assailants during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. Following the incident, the police reached the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused has been arrested and police has recovered the weapon. Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot at in Punjab's Amritsar (See Pics)

Punjab | Sudhir Suri was shot outside Gopal Mandir, Amritsar during some agitation. He sustained bullet injuries & was rushed to hospital and died. Accused arrest, his weapons recovered: Amritsar CP on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri being shot at in Amritsar https://t.co/7ceG1C9QKopic.twitter.com/qLB4nG0ld9 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

