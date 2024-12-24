A massive python was rescued from Thane's Tulsidham recently after the giant snake was spotted on a tree in the city. Multiple videos showing fire brigade and army officials rescuing the python safely have gone viral on social media. After the reptile was spotted, locals alerted the authorities, who swiftly reached the spot and began the rescue operation. In the viral clip, a massive python can be seen resting on a tree in the Tulsidham area of Vasant Vihar. As the video moves further, a team of the fire brigade and army officials are seen safely rescuing the snake without causing any harm to the public or the animal. The rescue operation received widespread appreciation from people and netizens who praised the army and firefighters for prioritising safety and wildlife preservation. Thane: Woman Falls Into Open Manhole During Election Campaign in Ambarnath, Video Goes Viral.

Massive Python Rescued in Thane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

Video of Python's Rescue Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagpur ki Khabree (@nagpurkikhabree)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)