In a shocking incident, a massive python traveled nearly 98 kilometres hidden in a truck’s engine from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to Narkatiaganj, Bihar. The truck driver, unaware of the reptile’s presence, transported stones for a construction site in Mahuawa. Workers unloading the truck discovered the python, sparking astonishment and fear among onlookers. Eyewitnesses believe the snake entered the vehicle either at the loading site or during a stop en route. The forest department was called to the scene and successfully rescued the python after a challenging operation. Officials confirmed that the snake, which fortunately did not harm anyone, would be safely released back into the wild. Both the driver and workers are reported safe. Python Spotted in Delhi: Huge Snake Seen Near SDM School in Chandra Vihar, Draws Huge Crowd (Watch Video).

Python in Truck Engine

#बिहार से हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यूपी के कुशीनगर से ट्रक के इंजन में छिपकर अजगर नरकटियागंज पहुंच गया। जब मजूदरों ने ट्रक से पत्थर अनलोड किए तो अजगर पर नजर पड़ी और फिर बोनट खोलकर उसे निकाला गया। वन विभाग की टीम ने बताया कि अजगर को जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/ufem46SFgG — सच की आवाज न्यूज़ चैनल (@KiCainala) November 30, 2024

