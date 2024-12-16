The Queens Marathon, an event exclusively for women, took place in Vadodara, highlighting the message that women are safe at night. The marathon, which featured over 2,000 women participants, aimed to promote safety, empowerment, and health while showcasing women’s strength and unity. The event was flagged off by Maharani Radhika Raje and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Lajja Goswami, who inspired the crowd with their words of encouragement. The participants took part in a 4.5 km run through the city, symbolizing women’s capability to break barriers and pursue their goals, no matter the time of day. ‘Run for Unity’ Marathon: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Flags Off Event in Ahmedabad; Remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Watch Video).

Over 2,000 Women Take Part in 4.5 km Run Promoting Safety at Night

Vadodara, Gujarat: A Queens Marathon exclusively for women was held in Vadodara, promoting the message that women are safe at night. The event, flagged off by Maharani Radhika Raje and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Lajja Goswami, saw over 2,000 women participating in a 4.5… pic.twitter.com/nSd5rQUrJm — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2024

