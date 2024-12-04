Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped at the Ghazipur border while traveling to violence-hit Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh. The dramatic halt occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway amid rising tensions over the violence in the region. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi were on their way to assess the situation on the ground. The incident added to the political heat surrounding the unrest in Sambhal. Sambhal Violence: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Congress Delegation to Violence-Hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh Today.

Rahul Gandhi Stopped at Ghaziabad Border

#WATCH | Congress leaders including Lok Sabha LoP and MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. They are on their way to violence-hit Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/q9rZxCaxmV — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

