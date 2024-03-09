Petrol pumps across Rajasthan will remain closed tomorrow due to a “No Purchase No Sale” strike announced by the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association. The strike, set to begin at 6 AM and last for 48 hours, is a protest against the high fuel prices in the state. Sandeep Bageria, Treasurer of the association, stated that 33% of the dealers are on the brink of closure due to the high VAT on petrol, the highest in the country. He also pointed out that the government had increased the VAT on petrol prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not been revised since. The association hopes that the strike will draw the government’s attention to their plight and lead to a reduction in petrol prices. People Crowd Up Petrol Pumps Fearing Fuel Shortage as Transporters Start Nationwide Strike Against Hit and Run Provisions Under BNS (Watch Videos).

Rajasthan Petrol Pump Strike

#WATCH | On petrol pumps across Rajasthan to remain closed tomorrow, Treasurer of Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association Sandeep Bageria says, "Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a "No Purchase No Sale" strike from 6 AM for the next 48 hours. The aim is to draw the… pic.twitter.com/aEyM9bpekO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 9, 2024

