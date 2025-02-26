Terrorists fired multiple rounds on an Indian Army vehicle in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday, February 26. No casualties have been reported. According to the officials, around three rounds were fired on the Army vehicle of the 09 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. More details are awaited. Infiltration Bid Foiled in Punjab: Intruder Killed As Alert BSF Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt Along International Border in Pathankot.

Rajouri Terrorist Attack

#BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle fired upon indiscriminately at 12:45pm by newly infiltrated terrorists in Sunderbani area of Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir. No casualties reported. Reinforcements rushed to the spot. Terrorists increase their activity in J&K as 2025 summer approaches. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 26, 2025

