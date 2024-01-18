On Wednesday, January 17, the Dehradun clock tower was illuminated with pictures of Lord Ram ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22. Various projections on the clock tower caught the attention of onlookers on a busy road, as shown in a video shared by the news agency ANI. The chief guest of the consecration event at the holy city of Ayodhya will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Nripendra Mishra, the head of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram mandir on Wednesday, marking the start of the seven-day Vedic rites (Pran Pratishtha). Ram Temple Inauguration: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Decked Up Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Pictures of Lord Ram Displayed on Clock Tower in Dehradun

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Pictures of Lord Ram being projected through laser light on the clock tower in the Dehradun city. (17.01) pic.twitter.com/hWLIG79W6B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2024

