PM Narendra Modi has asked people to illuminate their homes with ‘Ram Jyoti’ on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. This comes as preparations are in full swing for the much-awaited Ram Temple inauguration. On Wednesday night, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said. Ram Mandir Inauguration: First Look of Lord Ram Idol Covered in Veil, Placed in Ayodhya Temple Sanctum Sanctorum Revealed (See Pics).

PM Modi Asks People to Illuminate Their Homes With ‘Ram Jyoti’ on January 22

PM Modi asks people to illuminate their homes with Ram Jyoti on January 22 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)