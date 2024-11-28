Food safety officials conducted raids in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul area, uncovering severe hygiene violations in several popular restaurants, including Shahi Dastarkhan, Khan-E-Khaas, and Bademiyan Kebab. At Khan-E-Khaas, the restaurant was found operating without a valid FSSAI license. Inspectors discovered leftover food from the previous day, unhygienic refrigerators storing both veg and non-veg items together, and rat faeces on raw food shelves. The kitchen lacked pest-proofing, had broken tiles, water stagnation, and inadequate space for cleaning. At Bademiyan Kebab, officials noted cobwebs in the kitchen, improperly labeled food in the refrigerator, and suspected use of synthetic food colors in kebabs and Chinese dishes. The premises lacked pest control records, fitness certificates for food handlers, and insect-proofing. At Shahi Dastarkhan, officials found greasy walls, ceilings shedding particles, and live cockroach infestations in the kitchen. Expired items like Mango Masala, Coconut Milk, and Keora Water were discarded on the spot. Stagnant drain water caused by food waste further worsened conditions. The raids highlight alarming lapses in food safety, with officials discarding hazardous items and warning restaurant operators to meet standards or face penalties. Momos-Linked Death in Hyderabad: No FSSAI License, Food Preparation in Unhygienic Conditions; Inspection at Wow Hot Momos Reveals Shocking Details (Watch Video).

Rat Droppings, Live Cockroaches Found in Hyderabad Restaurants During Food Safety Raids

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗻, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹 26.11.2024 * Walls were found to be greasy and ceiling found with shedding particles. Flooring found be patchy with broken tiles and water stagnation observed. * Kitchen premises not fitted with insect proof screen to avoid… pic.twitter.com/xVlULJSqDt — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

𝗕𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘀, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹 26.11.2024 * FBO did not display the copy of the food license at the premises. * Cobwebs observed inside kitchen premises. * Food articles stores inside the refrigerator were not labelled properly. * Pest Control Records,… pic.twitter.com/4mZPBElG37 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

Task force team has conducted inspections in Lakdikapul area on 26.11.2024. 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻-𝗘-𝗞𝗵𝗮𝘀, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹 * The FBO is operating the food business without valid FSSAI license. * Leftover food from the previous day was found in kitchen and hence discarded on the… pic.twitter.com/giPAw5fJQD — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

