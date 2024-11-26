RCB’s New Signing Liam Livingstone Scores 50 off Just 15 Balls During Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Match (Watch Video)

RCB's newest recruit for IPL 2025, Liam Livingstone slammed the fastest fifty in ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League during Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls match. Livingstone scored an unbeaten 50 off merely 15 balls.

RCB’s New Signing Liam Livingstone Scores 50 off Just 15 Balls During Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Match (Watch Video)
Liam Livingstone in action for Bangla Tigers (Photo Credit: X @BanglaTigers_ae)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 26, 2024 09:15 AM IST

Royal Challenger Bengaluru's newest Indian Premier League (IPL) recruit, Liam Livingstone, notched up a record-breaking innings during the Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match. Livingstone registered a sensational 15-ball half-century, laced with three fours and five sixes, which is the fastest in the current edition of the tournament. Livingstone's unbeaten 50 helped Bangla Tigers notch a win over Delhi Bulls. Marcus Stoinis Shows His Power With Monstrous 109-Metre Six Against Zeeshan Naseer In Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 During Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match (Watch Video).

Liam Livingstone's Record-Breaking Innings in Abu Dhabi T10 League

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

