RCB’s New Signing Liam Livingstone Scores 50 off Just 15 Balls During Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Royal Challenger Bengaluru's newest Indian Premier League (IPL) recruit, Liam Livingstone, notched up a record-breaking innings during the Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Match. Livingstone registered a sensational 15-ball half-century, laced with three fours and five sixes, which is the fastest in the current edition of the tournament. Livingstone's unbeaten 50 helped Bangla Tigers notch a win over Delhi Bulls. Marcus Stoinis Shows His Power With Monstrous 109-Metre Six Against Zeeshan Naseer In Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 During Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match (Watch Video).

Liam Livingstone's Record-Breaking Innings in Abu Dhabi T10 League

.@liaml4893 take a bow 🤯⚡️ We have just witness something special at the Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi 🔥 The fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ in the 2024 #AbuDhabiT10 coming off just 15 balls 😮‍💨#ADT10 #CricketsFastestFormat #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/9qjpKCohT9 — T10 Global (@T10League) November 25, 2024

