The Kerala High Court today, December 20, granted bail to Malayalam director Omar Lulu in a rape case. The high court bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed that the relationship between the accused and the complainant "prima facie" appeared "consensual"; however, the court allowed the investigation to continue. HC on Sex on Marriage Promise: Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash Rape Case Against Man Who Withdrew His Marriage Offer by Saying ‘Sex Is Not Promise’.

HC Grants Bail to Omar Lulu in Rape Case

Kerala High Court grants bail to Malayalam director Omar Lulu in a rape case. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan observed that the relationship between the accused and the complainant 'prima facie' appeared 'consensual' but allowed the investigation to continue. pic.twitter.com/lQf2qUg98A — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 20, 2024

