Recently, the Delhi High Court said that repeatedly accusing a spouse of infidelity without proof and damaging the individual's reputation, coupled with harassment, is extreme form of cruelty. The high court further underscoring that marriage rests upon trust and respect. While making the obervation, the division bench comprising Justice Anil Kshetarpal and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar said, "The cruelty lies not in whether adultery was proved, indeed it was not, but in the reckless, stigmatic, and unverified nature of the allegations. To accuse a spouse of infidelity without particulars, corroboration, or proof is not only irresponsible but also inherently cruel." The Delhi HC observed in an appeal preferred by a woman against the Judgment and Decree of the Principal Judge, Family Court by which the marriage was dissolved on a petition filed by her husband. In the end, the high court the woman's appeal and affirmed the decree of divorce. 'Father Was a Sex Addict': Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Accused of Raping Minor Daughter and Forcing Her To Watch Porn.

Marriage Rests Upon Trust and Respect, Says Delhi High Court

“The Respondent (husband) was met with public humiliation and reckless allegations from his own spouse. No person can reasonably be expected to continue cohabiting under such conditions,”https://t.co/hSctkaPrx2 pic.twitter.com/WaadnkdG0v — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) October 11, 2025

