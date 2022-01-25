Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans played patriotic song "Mera Mulk Mera Desh" on the ocassion of 73rd Republic Day. The video of the ITBP jawans playing the song on musical intruments is going viral on social media. Constable Rahul Khosla was playing Mandolin, while Pasang Sherpa was playing guitar.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

मेरा मुल्क, मेरा देश, मेरा ये वतन शांति का, उन्नति का प्यार का चमन.. सुनें गणतंत्र दिवस 2022 पर आईटीबीपी के जवानों द्वारा समर्पित धुन को मंडोलिन पर कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला गिटार पर हेड कांस्टेबल पासंग शेरपा pic.twitter.com/URykzei77f — डीडी न्यूज़ (@DDNewsHindi) January 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)