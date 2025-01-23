Bihar's tableau will make a grand return to the Republic Day parade on Delhi's Kartavya Path this year, marking its participation after an eight-year gap. The tableau will showcase the rich historical and educational heritage of the state, with a special focus on the renowned Nalanda University. An official from the Bihar government highlighted the significance of the tableau, stating, "Since ancient times, Bihar has been a land of prosperity, education, liberation, and peace. It has been known as the seat of education and the land of knowledge."This return to the Republic Day parade is expected to draw attention to Bihar's illustrious past and its enduring cultural significance. Republic Day Tableaux 2025: Uttar Pradesh Showcases Maha Kumbh; Jammu and Kashmir Its Scenic Beauty, Rich Heritage.

Bihar's Tableau To Make a Comeback to January 26 Parade

Delhi: On Republic Day, Bihar's tableau will also be showcased on Delhi's Kartavya Path. After eight years, Bihar's tableau will have the opportunity to participate in the Republic Day parade An official says, "Since ancient times, Bihar has been a land of prosperity, education,… pic.twitter.com/5t9qtcAXLe — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)