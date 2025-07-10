In a chilling incident near Ludhiana’s Aarti Chowk on the Ferozepur road, two men on a bike were seen dumping a large sack, claiming it contained “sada aam” (rotten mangoes). Suspicious roadside vendors checked the sack and alerted police after sensing limbs inside. One man, dressed as a security guard, fled the scene, while the other dumped the sack and ran, leaving the bike behind. Police discovered the body of a woman, around 30, wrapped in three layers. She was likely strangled. CCTV footage and a video by a witness are aiding the probe. The bike had a fake number plate. An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Body of 17-Year-Old Boy Found Hanging From Tree in Shravasti, Police Respond After Pic Surfaces.

Woman’s Body Dumped in Sack by 2 Men on Bike in Ludhiana

Two men on a bike tried to dump a sack on roadside near Aarti Chowk in Ludhiana, Wednesday. When confronted by locals, they said there were mango peels inside. They fled. Later police found the body of a woman inside the sack. Prima facie, she was murdered @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/VVN9Orswvw — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) July 9, 2025

