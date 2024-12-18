A 17-year-old boy’s body was found hanging from a tree in Shravasti’s Chitaipurwa village on December 18, sparking concern after an image of the scene surfaced on social media. Villagers alerted local police after discovering the body hanging from a mango tree in a field near the boy’s home. The police quickly arrived, took down the body, and conducted a Panchnama before sending it for a postmortem. The incident occurred in the Bhinga police station area, and authorities have launched a probe to determine the cause of death. The UP police confirmed that an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Suicide in Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers End Life by Hanging From Tree in Agra After Being Allegedly Harassed by Hathras Police, Video Surfaces.

