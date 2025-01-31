The Mumbai Police have confirmed the identity of the individual arrested in connection with the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. According to police reports, the arrested accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, has been positively identified through facial recognition technology. Police stated that the test results confirmed that the person captured in the CCTV footage from the scene of the attack was indeed Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. The facial recognition system matched the suspect’s face with that of the individual in the footage, providing strong evidence linking Shehzad to the attack. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody by Bandra Court.

Shariful Shehzad Identified As Same Person in CCTV Footage

Attack on Saif Ali Khan | Mumbai Police say, "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person." — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

