In the ongoing investigation of the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai’s DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, confirmed that the accused is believed to be a Bangladeshi national. According to Gedam, "Prima facie evidence suggests the accused entered India illegally and adopted the name Vijay Das." The accused, who had arrived in Mumbai around 5-6 months ago, initially stayed in the city for a few days before relocating to the outskirts of Mumbai. He was reportedly employed at a housekeeping agency during his stay. DCP Gedam further stated, "There is primary evidence to suggest that the accused is from Bangladesh. He does not possess valid Indian documents. Additionally, there are seizures that point towards him being a foreign national." The police continue their investigation, with more details expected to emerge soon. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Anu Aggarwal and Other Bollywood Celebs Express Their Shock Over the Incident (Watch Videos).

Accused Believed to be Bangladeshi National

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Mumbai: DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam says, "Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few… pic.twitter.com/r08nkk6ott — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

