A cylinder explosion on a highway in Tamil Nadu’s Salem caused panic among commuters on Thursday evening. The blast occurred in Chinnappampatti during the construction of a four-lane highway, where cylinders were being used to draw white lines on the road. A video shows a man attempting to douse the flames with a bucket of water, moments before the truck exploded, sending a massive fireball into the air. Debris from the vehicle scattered onto the road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Bhandara Factory Blast: 8 Killed in Huge Explosion at Ordnance Factory in Maharashtra; CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds (Watch Videos).

Salem Cylinder Blast

A major accident was averted at Chinnappampatti in #Salem of #Tamilnadu when a #Cylinder caught fire & exploded during the construction of a four lane highway.These Cylinders are used for white line painting.The workers quickly realized the danger & managed to escape to safety. pic.twitter.com/pJZXejyvb6 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 31, 2025

