A devastating accident occurred in Satna when a speeding truck lost control and crashed into a house. Azad Singh, a young man inside the house, became trapped between the wall and the truck after the collision. Despite immediate efforts by locals to rescue him, they were unable to free him in time. He was rushed to the district hospital, but unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The villagers, furious over the incident, apprehended the truck driver. Police are now investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic event. The identity of the truck driver has not yet been released, but authorities are working on gathering more details. Satna Road Accident: At Least 12 Children Injured After School Bus Overturns in a Village in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Speeding Truck Crashes Into House in Madhya Pradesh

Satna, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic accident occurred in when a speeding truck lost control and crashed into a house. Azad Singh, a young man inside the house, got trapped between the wall and the truck. Despite efforts by locals to rescue him and rush him to the district hospital,… pic.twitter.com/NUY9TqgSyN — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

