Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dismissed arrested former Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet on Thursday. On Balaji's dismissal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The Governor doesn't have rights, we will face this legally." The Enforcement Directorate detained Minister Senthil Balaji on June 14 in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Senthil Balaji Dismissed From Council of Ministers: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Removes Jailed DMK Minister With Immediate Effect.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Senthil Balaji Dismissal

#WATCH | "The Governor doesn't have rights, we will face this legally," says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji by Governor RN Ravi https://t.co/ba818uQX8t pic.twitter.com/B4NXeYM3kI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

