The Central Crime Branch (CCB ) officials have raided three hotels in Bengaluru today and busted sex rackets. According to reports, Vasavi Lodge, Durga Palace Lodge and another lodge was raided by CCB officials. During the raid, officials also found a secret room in Durga Palace Lodge. The secret room was allegedly being used to hide women. Cops have arrested three accused in connection with the sex racket. Seven women have been rescued. Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

