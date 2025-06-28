In a major crackdown, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) busted a sex racket operating from Delhi Guest House in Haridwar’s Bhupatwala area. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by CO Surendra Baluni and Inspector Vijay Singh raided the premises and arrested five people—three women and two men—found in objectionable conditions. The main accused, guest house operator Gaurav Rajput from Bijnor, managed to flee. Investigations revealed Gaurav brought women from outside and connected with clients via phone. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. They will be produced in court on Saturday. The guest house was reportedly taken on lease for this illegal activity. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

Sex Racket Busted in Haridwar

उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार में एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट ने भूपतवाला के 'दिल्ली गेस्ट हाउस' पर अचानक छापा मारा तो यहाँ हाई प्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट चलता मिला। होटल संचालक UP - बिजनौर निवासी गौरव राजपूत इस अड्डे का सरगना निकला। वही कॉल गर्ल बाहर से लाकर यहाँ रैकेट चलाता था। यहाँ लॉक्ड… pic.twitter.com/sTexcpPLg4 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)