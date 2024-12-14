A man identified as Mehboob, who was arrested for harassing a minor girl in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was injured in a police encounter after attempting to escape custody. The arrest followed a viral video showing Mehboob troubling the girl, which led to an FIR being lodged. While being transported for a medical check-up, Mehboob managed to snatch a pistol from the police and tried to flee. In the ensuing confrontation, he fired at the police, prompting retaliatory fire from law enforcement. He was later sent for medical treatment, and further legal action is being pursued by the authorities. Lucknow Encounter: Criminal Carrying INR 25,000 Bounty Caught by Police After Exchange of Fire, Another Manages To Flee (Watch Video).

Man Injured in Police Encounter After Attempting to Escape in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Rakesh Mishra, SP Dehat Meerut says, "...A video had gone viral showing a man harassing and troubling a minor girl. Taking cognizance of the video, an FIR was lodged at the concerned police station based on the complaint received. The individual, identified as… pic.twitter.com/z8XUFriVH8 — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2024

