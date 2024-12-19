In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, five people lost their lives in a collision between a truck and a car in Shahjahanpur district. The alleged road accident occurred under the Madanpur police station area of ​​Shahjahanpur district. Shahjahanpur Police said that three people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment in the hospital. Five others were also injured in the accident. "We have caught the truck driver," Shahjahanpur Police said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr (Watch Video).

Five People Die After in Truck and Car Collision in UP

