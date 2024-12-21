Shirish Patel, a prominent architect, engineer and a key figure in Mumbai's urban planning, passed away recently. He was 92. Patel is best remembered for his contributions to Navi Mumbai and heritage conservation. The news of his death was confirmed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, who, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), condoled his death. In her post, Dalal said, "Mumbai lost one of its original architects today. #ShirishPatel built our 1st flyover at Kemps Corner; Wrote plan for CIDCO, fought for a better Mumbai until the end- last battle was against silly plan to break reservoirs at Malabar Hill." Maharashtra Assembly Passes Prisons Bill 2024; High-Security Prison for Terrorists, Other Convicts To Be Built in Mumbai.

Architect Shirish Patel Passes Away

#OmShanti. Mumbai lost one of its original architects today. #ShirishPatel built our 1st flyover at Kemps Corner; Wrote plan for CIDCO, fought for a better Mumbai until the end- last battle was against silly plan to break reservoirs at Malabar Hill. Sad, inevitable loss 😢🙏😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/ki97jlJLNU — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) December 20, 2024

