The Sambhal police have launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing a man, identified as Mohammad Akil, consulting a Pakistani cleric regarding the recent violence in the area. During the conversation, Akil questioned whether those killed in the violence should be considered martyrs. The incident occurred on November 24 during violence that erupted after a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following a court order. Four people died in the clashes. Sambhal police superintendent Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirmed that the police are actively investigating the matter. Two teams have been formed to trace Akil and the online platform used for the conversation. Legal action will be taken once the facts are verified. Sambhal Violence: Woman ‘Stone-Pelter’ Arrested, Was Seen Hurling Stones at UP Cops From House Rooftop.

UP Police Launch Probe After Youth’s Conversation With Pakistani Cleric Goes Viral

संभल के मोहम्मद आकिल ने पाकिस्तानी मौलाना से पूछा– पुलिस की गोली लगने से मारे गए मुसलमानों को शहीद कहा जाएगा या नहीं? संभल SP कृष्ण विश्नोई ने बताया– आकिल को 2 पुलिस टीमें ढूंढ रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/PGkhNMXmzc — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 17, 2025

