The Sion police recently busted a gang that conducted a fake Income Tax raid at the house of a businessman living in the Sion area. According to Mumbai police, the gang allegedly conducted a fake Income Tax raid and absconded with Rs 18 lakh in cash from the businessman's house. The businessman got suspicious after the incident and immediately inquired about the IT raid. He learned that the Income Tax Department conducted no raid. Following this, the businessman approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on his complaint, the police launched a probe and arrested eight accused concerning the incident. The alleged fraud reminds of the movie 'Special 26'. Mumbai Credit Card Fraud: Aeronautical Engineer Dupes Yoga Teacher of Nearly Rs 50,000 on Pretext of Redeeming Credit Card Points.

Fake IT Raid Gang Busted in Mumbai

Mumbai's Sion Police has busted a gang that conducted a fake Income Tax raid at the house of a businessman living in the Sion area and absconded with Rs 18 lakh in cash. When the businessman became suspicious about their actions, he inquired about it and found out that no raid… pic.twitter.com/x3fwjc8ZHo — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

