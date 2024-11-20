Polling for the 288 assemblies of Maharashtra will take place today, November 20, across the state. Voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will begin at 7 AM and conclude by 6 PM. Having said that, it's important to know if the stock market will remain open or closed today. It must be noted that the share market will remain closed today, November 20, on account of the Vidhan Sabha polls. Earlier, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said that it will observe a stock market holiday on Wednesday, November 20, in view of the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024. "The Exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024 as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra," the NSE said. While the voting takes place today, the official results of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha polls will be announced on November 23. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Know Polling Date, Voting Time and When Results Will Be Declared.

Will Stock Market Remain Open Today?

Stock Market Holiday: Will Share Market Remain Open on November 20? BSE, NSE To Be Closed for Trading on Polling Day for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024https://t.co/zRS1djimOn#StockMarket #MaharashtraElection2024 #NSE — LatestLY (@latestly) November 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)