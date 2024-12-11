In a tragic incident, a class 9 girl student collapsed during the class and later died in hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet on Tuesday, December 10. The deceased student, identified as Advitha, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Melvisharam, where doctors declared her "brought dead". The incident occurred at a private school located on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) around 11.30 am. The video showed the girl collapsing during the class. Dharmapuri: No Road to Reach Hospital, Girl Dies of Snakebite in Tamil Nadu, Incident Revives Demand for Road in Pennagaram Village.

Class 9 Girl Collapses in Ranipet Classroom, Dies

#TamilNadu: A 14-year-old student, Esha Advitha, from Sunbeam private school in Ranipet district, tragically collapsed in her classroom and was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead. Preliminary investigations revealed a pre-existing heart condition as the… pic.twitter.com/qOYneA6tpr — South First (@TheSouthfirst) December 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)