In a shocking incident, Sukhjit Singh, the young Sarpanch of village Channa Gulab Singh Wala in Barnala district, was brutally murdered on Saturday. According to reports, the 30-year-old leader was attacked with sharp weapons, and his body was found in a pool of blood. A mob of 40-50 attackers stormed his residence, brutally killing him with sharp weapons and leaving his father and an associate critically injured during the violent attack. Sources suggest that Sukhjit Singh was allegedly targeted by political rivals from the opposing party, who had contested against him in the recent Gram Panchayat elections. Supporters of the deceased Sarpanch claim that Singh had been actively working to curb the growing drug menace in the village, which may have made him a target. The police have launched an investigation into the case, and a few suspects have already been taken into custody. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Final List of 38 Names; Arvind Kejriwal Retains New Delhi Seat, CM Atishi Fielded From Kalkaji.

AAP Sarpanch of Channa Gulab Singh Village

Young Sarpanch, Sukhjit Singh of village Channa Gulab Singh wala falls in the Barnala district, brutally murdered with the sharp weapons. Sarpanch is killed by the opponents party who contested against him the gram Panchayat elections. Sukhjit supporters say he was working to… pic.twitter.com/ibTl5ZG5ig — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 16, 2024

Sukhjit Singh, Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch of Channa Gulab Singh village (Bhadaur constituency), was brutally murdered. He was actively fighting the drug menace, sparking a deadly rivalry. Around 40-50 attackers stormed his house, killing him with sharp weapons and injuring his… pic.twitter.com/ui3ZlBYosu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 16, 2024

