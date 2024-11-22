In a major operation, 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The clash, which took place in the dense forests of the region, led to the recovery of several weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47s, and an SLR. The police also seized other arms and ammunition during the operation. Sukma Encounter: Fierce Gun Battle Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Exchange of Fire Continues Since Morning.

10 Naxals Neutralised in Gunfight With Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

10 naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR & several other weapons recovered. Search operation is underway: IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/v6gfI02IFo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

