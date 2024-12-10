A major road accident occurred on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu's Sriperambadur early this morning, December 10, leaving 8 people injured. A container truck collided with a private bus, causing it to overturn after dragging the vehicle along the road until both crashed into a pole. Horrific video from the scene shows two pedestrians being crushed under the bus during the collision. The injured passengers and pedestrians have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Friends Die After Car Smashes Barricade, Gets Thrown Under Truck's Rear on East Coast Road (Watch Video).

Bus Overturns After Collision with Container Truck on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

