Strong winds at Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, reportedly caused the sea to recede by about 200 meters. The reduction in sea due to strong winds left several boats trapped in the mud. The occurrence also led to small fish and shellfish being thrown out, thereby creating difficulties for the local fishermen. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. Blue Whale Calf Carcass Washes Ashore Near Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram (Watch Video).

Strong Winds Cause Sea To Recede by About 200 Meters

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu: Strong winds at Rameswaram caused the sea to recede by about 200 meters, trapping boats in the mud and throwing out small fish and shellfish, creating difficulties for fishermen pic.twitter.com/wyzKabjChN — IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)