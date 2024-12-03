A horrific road accident occurred on December 1 at Narsapur X Road, Toopran, in Medak district, Telangana, when a tipper lorry ran over a bike, causing it to catch fire. CCTV footage of the incident shows the lorry taking a turn, accidentally running over the bike, which bursts into flames. The bike rider, identified as Dasarath (50), is seen struggling to escape the fire before bystanders rush to his aid. Dasarath suffered serious injuries but managed to escape the fire and was immediately rushed to a hospital. The bike was completely destroyed in the blaze. Telangana Road Accident: 4 Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors at Aluru Gate on Chevalla-Bijapur National Highway (See Pics and Videos).

Bike Catches Fire After Being Run Over by Lorry in Medak

Shocking video : A tipper lorry hits a bike and runs over it at Narsapur X road, in #Toopran of #Medak dist, #Telangana, immediately the bike caught #fire : #CCTV Biker Dasarath (50) was seriously injured in the #RoadAccident and managed to escape from #flames and shifted to… pic.twitter.com/yHu5A1kmWE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 3, 2024

